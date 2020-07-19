There’s more to life than money! At least, it seems Scott Disick thinks so. The Talentless founder, 37, addressed being a “millionaire” in an Instagram comment to a fan.

“Must be hard being a millionaire,” the social media user commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s recent photo of himself relaxing on a beach. He replied, “It’s not always that easy,” with a winking face emoji. “Life’s a real beach sometimes,” read the original caption of the photo.

Instagram

Everyone has their problems, but one thing is for sure: money is not one of Scott’s. The Flip It Like Disick star is worth a whopping $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He curates his cashflow through several different types of business ventures. His clothing brand, Talentless, is a trendy and thriving business. He does a lot of reality television and, with 23.7 million followers on Instagram, has lucrative partnerships with brands for advertisement posts. He even charges thousands of dollars for nightlife appearances — though, since having his three kids, he has stepped back from the party lifestyle.

Scott has been going through a rough period in his personal life lately. In late April, he checked into a Colorado rehabilitation facility for emotional trauma. He sought treatment to help process the sudden deaths of his parents in 2013 and 2014. However, days later, the A-Lister checked himself out of the center after photos of himself there surfaced online.

The next month, Life & Style confirmed he and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie split on May 27 after nearly three years together. One month later, he former flames were spotted at a 4th of July party on Malibu Beach together, quickly sparking new romance rumors — and it seems the couple is “giving love another shot” while Scott continues “working on himself.”

“They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively on July 14. “They don’t want to jump into a full-blown relationship or anything like that. They’re taking baby steps and are spending time together and seeing where it goes.”