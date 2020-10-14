Scott Disick Shows Off Son Reign's Fresh Mohawk: 'Hair Maintenance'

The coolest dad around! Scott Disick shared a video of his son Reign Disick getting a mohawk. “Hair maintenance,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, captioned the clip on Tuesday, October 13.

As fans of the famous family already know, 5-year-old Reign has had quite the hair transformation this year. At the start of 2020, the precious grade-schooler had long, enviable locks. Fast forward to August, and Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of Reign with a buzzcut. Needless to say, people were shocked!

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

“Tell me you saved his hair,” one fan commented on Kourtney’s post, along with a crying emoji. “It will be with me forever,” the Poosh.com founder, 41, replied.

Prior to Reign’s epic makeover, Kourtney was forced to defend his hair pretty often on social media. “Bruh, cut your son’s hair. SMH,” one hater commented on an April snapshot of the celebrity kiddo celebrating Easter. “Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise … ABCDEFG,” the E! personality clapped back, referencing to her iconic KUWTK catchphrase.

Ultimately, Scott and Kourtney seem to be on the same page when it comes to letting their children — the pair also shares 10-year-old Mason and 8-year-old Penelope — express themselves. “The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they have a blast raising them together,” a source previously told Life & Style.

The former flames, who dated from 2006 to 2015, couldn’t make things work romantically but still have each other’s backs. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style following Scott’s brief stay in a Colorado rehab facility.

In late-April, the Talentless founder entered treatment for emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents but returned to Los Angeles a week later. Since then, Scott has been “leaning on” Kourtney “more and more,” the source added. “When he gets low, she is the only person he can turn to.”

That said, it’s unlikely the coparents plan on getting back together. According to an additional insider, Scott “isn’t settling down with anyone” after his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie in mid-August.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!