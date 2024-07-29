Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about what cosmetic procedures she’s had done. The Emmy-nominated actress commented on a now-deleted TikTok video from 2023 that featured Marissa Barrionuevo, a physician assistant in a plastic surgery office, responding to fans who wanted to know what work she thought Selena had done on her face.

The content creator said she would not be speculating about Selena’s plastic surgery history due to the singer’s lupus diagnosis, which she said can often affect a person’s appearance. However, the conversation about her looks still got to Selena, 32.

“Honestly I hate this,” she wrote. “I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.” Marissa posted an apology video and assured Selena that she didn’t owe anyone any explanations. The Only Murders in the Building star popped into the comments section of the new video and added, “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”

Following Selena’s 2014 lupus diagnosis, she underwent chemotherapy for treatment. She also had a kidney transplant in 2017 and has been open about her health struggles over the years. During a TikTok live stream in February 2023, she opened up about how weight gain has been a side effect of the medication she takes.

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight,” she explained. “And that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels some sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story. I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful.”

Selena’s lupus diagnosis also took a toll on her mental health. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which present their own challenges,” she shared in 2016. “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support.”

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 and later said it was “freeing” to finally have that diagnosis. “It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself,” Selena shared on Good Morning America. “And I think that’s the best part. Like, I’ve probably been the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Fans have also seen a shift in Selena’s happiness in the past year due to her relationship with Benny Blanco. The two went public with their romance in December 2023 after secretly dating for several months.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday,” Selena captioned a recent Instagram post with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Benny, 36, celebrated Selena’s 32nd birthday on July 22 with his own sweet message, writing, “i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !”