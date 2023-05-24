'Everything'! Bre Tiesi's Quotes About Plastic Surgery: Then, Now Photos

She’s telling all! Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has no qualms about sharing what plastic surgery procedures she’s gotten done in the past.

“I have had my nose done, I’ve had my boobs done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything,” the Netflix personality shared via Instagram Stories in May 2023 while answering fan questions. “Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers.”

Bre went on to joke that she’s happy to be “the guinea pigs for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever.”

Aside from Selling Sunset fame, fans know Bre from her high-profile relationships. The model married NFL star Johnny Manziel in 2018. They split just one year later, with their divorce being finalized in November 2021.

“U been married? U been betrayed? I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period [sic],” she shared via Instagram in March 2019, seemingly alluding to the reason for their breakup. “Vows were broken f–k money and f–k u and every other loser on here.”

Bre also shares one child, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon, whom she’s in an open relationship with. The couple welcomed their son in June 2022.

“I don’t know if I would say I’m single. I’ve been in a — I don’t know if I want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess,” she admitted during Selling Sunset season 6. “We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night.”

Bre continued, “I know that for me, I’m going to do what works for me and I really don’t care how anyone feels about it. … He makes his rounds.”

While some of Bre’s costars raised their concerns about the relationship, she was quick to defend the situation with her “baby daddy” and “best friend.” In fact, she explained why she “always came back” to Nick while appearing on E! News Daily Pop in March 2022.

“I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people,'” the California native shared. “That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

