Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet’s new memoir, Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice, details some of her past relationships, including what she claims was a toxic marriage.

“That was hard because I didn’t want to say anything that was damaging to him because a lot of people didn’t know how bad it was,” Mary, 44, said during an interview with Us Weekly published on Wednesday, September 4. “I kept everything quiet, but I also wanted other women [to] know. I hear so many times, ‘I’ll probably take him back’ and ‘He said he is not going to do it anymore.’ That’s the new benchmark and every time it’s going to get worse.”

The Netflix star revealed that she “changed the names of everybody” mentioned in the book because she didn’t “want to cause harm.” She refers to her ex-husband as “Drew.” Mary also said that she conceived twins during the marriage, but she miscarried.

“We did in vitro and got pregnant with twin girls. I miscarried the first one around six or seven weeks, then the other one right before 10 weeks. It’s just something you deal with and get through,” Mary admitted. “You just have to believe that there’s a reason for everything. I would still be tied to that ex and who knows what that would be like for the girls. I just try to [find] a silver lining.”

As for other relationships in her past, Mary confessed to dating a professional baseball player whom she didn’t realize was married in the memoir. Once she discovered his relationship status, she broke things off. The mom of one said that she believed the unidentified MLB player was going through a divorce. However, while watching a game on TV, she saw his wife in the crowd and realized he was still married.

“I refused to be the other woman,” the reality TV star wrote.

Kayla Oaddams / Getty Images

Despite her rocky romances in the past, Mary eventually found love with her husband, Romain Bonnet. The two met after the French native flew to Los Angeles to check out some homes for sale and Mary was his agent.

“We hit it off from there,” Mary said during an interview with Women’s Health in 2020.

Fans saw Mary and Romain, 31, get married in the Selling Sunset season 2 finale in October 2019, but she later revealed the two had actually wed in August 2018. The Netflix show has also shown the ups and downs of her relationship with Romain in other seasons of Selling Sunset, including another miscarriage.

“I have had an MRI scan, a full-body scan, and I have to have a surgery on my uterus … On top of the miscarriage, I also had a septic miscarriage, so, have to go in for surgery for that,” Mary explained to Us Weekly in April. “I’ve had plenty of time to process and, in the beginning, it wasn’t easy. I guess the only reason why I’ve been silent for a long time — and the reason why I’m speaking out now — is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this.”