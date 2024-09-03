Selling Sunset is bringing back several familiar faces for season 8, as well as newcomer Alanna Gold. Who is the new realtor that joined the Oppenheim Group and what was her job before her reality TV debut?

Who Is ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Alanna Gold?

Alanna grew up in Nobleton, Ontario, which is a small town located outside of Toronto.

Before she joined the Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent, Alanna had an impressive career as a model. After working in cities including Tokyo and Paris, Alanna spent five years living in New York City before she relocated to Los Angeles.

How Long Has ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Alanna Gold Worked in Real Estate?

Alanna explained to People that she started working in real estate because she “wanted to do something bigger” following her move to L.A. However, it wasn’t until the COVID-10 pandemic that she started studying to get her license.

“When everything kind of shut down, I knew that was an amazing chance to get my license. So I really spent those months just studying and I went for my license and got it,” she told the outlet. “When I started working in this industry, I loved it and I realized that I didn’t want to go back into modeling. I really wanted to put all my time into real estate.”

How Did Alanna Gold Book Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Role?

Despite spending years in front of the camera as a model, Alanna told People that getting her gig on the Netflix reality show “happened really quickly.”

“There was a little bit of hesitation there of course, and just thinking about how it will change my life. It was this big shift and I really had to evaluate,” she said about her decision to join the show, which debuted on the streaming service in 2019. “I did go through all of the emotions, but at the end of the day I was like, ‘What is life for?’ Just put yourself out there and take opportunities as they come.”

When it comes to her involvement in season 8, Alanna said she is “proud of” the way she faced conflict with the other realtors.

“I just kind of made a promise to myself to stay true to who I am and really stick up for the things that I believe in, but also not get involved with things that don’t involve me,” she said, adding that longtime stars Chrishell Stause and Mary Bonnet were “sweet” to her throughout the experience.

Courtesy of Alanna Gold/Instagram

Is ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Alanna Gold Married?

Alanna married her husband, Adam Gold, in 2022. While she didn’t reveal many personal details about their relationship, she said he was “very supportive” of her decision to become a reality star.

“He was very helpful through the process and I think he was actually one reason why I felt very confident to be able to do it. I knew I had his support and I knew we’re a team through everything,” she continued. “My family was also very excited and they’ve always been supportive of my choices and what I wanted to do.”