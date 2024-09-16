The stars of Selling Sunset had their fair share of drama during season 8, and Mary Bonnet exclusively tells Life & Style that she warned Nicole Young about spreading a rumor that costar Emma Hernan dated a married man.

“I think Nicole just talked about something that she shouldn’t have been talking about. And she’s getting a lot of backlash for it,” Mary, 44, tells Life & Style about the drama while promoting her upcoming memoir, Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate and Finally Finding My Voice.

Mary adds that she and costar Amanza Smith “did warn” Nicole, 38, about making the allegation against Emma, 32, on the show, which returned for season 8 on Netflix on September 6.

Days before the season aired, Chrishell Stause took her Instagram Stories to threaten quitting the show after Nicole spread a “disgusting lie” about her “bestie” Emma. Once the show premiered, fans learned that Nicole implied Emma was in a relationship with a married man. She claimed she was told about the apparent cheating scandal from the man’s wife.

One week after the episodes were released, Emma denied Nicole’s claims and called her costar a “sick individual.”

“I’m going to be super candid. There’s zero truth to that rumor,” Emma told Vulture on September 13. “I know what she’s referring to. First off, it was in 2021 that I showed this person properties and then they actually asked to invest in my empanada company. I said ‘No,’ and nothing happened.”

After insisting that she “never touched this man, never kissed this man, never held hands with this man,” Emma continued, “I was completely blindsided by this whole situation, and I mean backstabbed by everyone involved, everyone that knew anything about this because it’s completely slander, it’s defamation [and] it’s all of the things.”

“It was, like, this person reached out to me — he was getting divorced — and he sent me the fact that he was legally separated and asked to look at a property,” Emma shared. “I know there might’ve been a crush there, but there was nothing, not one single thing that transpired.”

Emma then speculated that Nicole spread the rumor because it was her “only” storyline on season 8.

“The only headlines and the only airtime that Nicole gets is by attacking other women,” she continued. “She came for Chrishell the first season, and that’s the only reason that she got cast. And then, now I guess it was my turn. That’s fine, but at least let me have a voice. Production didn’t give me a voice. I didn’t know any of this was going on.”

Meanwhile, Nicole stood by her claims after Chrishell, 43, and Chelsea Lazkani made social media attacks against her following the rumor. “Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on August 31. “Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

“As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages,” Nicole added.