Exclusive Selling Sunset’s Mary Bonnet Reveals Which Realtor She Wants to Return to the Netflix Show

Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet reveals which realtor she wants to come back to the Oppenheim Group during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

While many realtors have come in and out of the Oppenheim Group since Selling Sunset premiered in 2019, Mary, 44, says she would love to see Heather Rae El Moussa return to the office.

“I love Heather,” Mary tells Life & Style while promoting her upcoming book Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate and Finally Finding, which comes out on Tuesday, September 24. “She’s exactly like she is on the show.”

In addition to calling her “happy” and “bubbly,” Mary adds that Heather, 36, has a “heart of gold.”

Unfortunately, Mary says it doesn’t look like Heather has plans to return to Selling Sunset anytime soon. “I don’t think so because she’s doing her show with Tarek [El Moussa], her husband,” the Netflix star explains, adding that their show, The Flipping El Moussas, is “on a different network” and “that creates a problem.”

Mary and Heather were among the original stars to appear on Selling Sunset. While Mary has continued to star on the show up to the recent eighth season, Heather only made guest appearances on season 7 after she welcomed baby No. 1, son Tristan, with Tarek, 43. Meanwhile, she didn’t appear in any of the new season’s episodes, which premiered on September 6.

Heather previously revealed that she was not invited to return for season 8 of the reality show during an April episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast,” and she called the experience a “blessing.”

“With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming,” she explained about her time on the show. “It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else.”

The mother of one added that she has more flexibility on her and Tarek’s show. “We’re coproducers on our show so we pick the hours,” Heather explained.

Mary also teases the latest season during her interview with Life & Style, promising that “the drama is crazy” and the luxury properties that the realtors tour “are insane.”

“So we get a ton of really, really great real estate,” she says about the homes featured in season 8. “A lot of deals are being made and then the fashion is on point.”

In addition to talking about Selling Sunset, Mary opens up about why she wanted to write a memoir. “I wanted to try to use my bad experiences and … actually, I’ve got good and bad, but just try to motivate people when they’re in places in their lives that’s either something bad has happened or, like, life is just not going the way they want,” she explains. “And to kind of encourage them that you can get wherever you want.”

“I didn’t think that I was gonna be where I am today either when I was a 15-year-old. Getting pregnant in Indiana. No money, no, like, resources,” Mary adds. “And so, there’s ways to get through it.”