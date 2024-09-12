Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet reveals where she stands with former costar Christine Quinn during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

After Christine, 35, left Selling Sunset at the end of season 5, she and Mary, 44, fell out of touch. However, Mary tells Life & Style that she has seen Christine “only a couple times” in recent years.

“She had texted me a couple times and then I ran into her at an event, and so I think it got a lot of people talking because there was a picture of the two of us together,” the reality star says. “But that’s the only time that we’ve really spoken.”

Despite no longer starring on the reality show, Christine has made headlines in recent months amid her divorce from estranged husband Christian Dumontet. The pair – who share son Christian Georges, 2 – filed for divorce after five years of marriage in April after an alleged domestic incident occurred between them.

“My heart goes out to her for everything she’s going through,” Mary tells Life & Style about Christine. “It’s not easy. I mean, I’ve been through the domestic situation too. And it’s not fun. So I told her, you know, I’m there for her and thinking of her and her son.”

Mary opens up about her own domestic abuse experience in her upcoming memoir Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate and Finally Finding My Voice, which is set to be released on Tuesday, September 24.

Prior to the book’s release, Mary opened up to Us Weekly about discussing her abusive marriage with her second ex-husband in the book.

“That was hard because I didn’t want to say anything that was damaging to him because a lot of people didn’t know how bad it was,” she told the outlet in an interview published on September 4. “I kept everything quiet, but I also wanted other women [to] know. I hear so many times, ‘I’ll probably take him back’ and ‘He said he is not going to do it anymore.’ That’s the new benchmark and every time it’s going to get worse.”

Despite sharing personal details in her book, Mary said she “changed the names of everybody” mentioned in the memoir because she didn’t “want to cause harm.” She explained that she refers to her ex-husband as “Drew,” and she revealed she conceived twins during the marriage and ultimately miscarried.

“We did in vitro and got pregnant with twin girls. I miscarried the first one around six or seven weeks, then the other one right before 10 weeks. It’s just something you deal with and get through,” Mary shared. “You just have to believe that there’s a reason for everything. I would still be tied to that ex and who knows what that would be like for the girls. I just try to [find] a silver lining.”

While speaking to Life & Style, Mary explains she wanted to write the book in order to inspire others going through a difficult time. “I wanted to try to use my bad experiences and … actually, I’ve got good and bad, but just try to motivate people when they’re in places in their lives that’s either something bad has happened or, like, life is just not going the way they want,” she explains. “And to kind of encourage them that you can get wherever you want.”