Shania Twain’s skin and bones appearance is getting tons of attention online as worried fans express concern, and an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that friends are urging her to eat a sandwich or three because she’s fading away before everyone’s eyes.

“She’s under pressure to perform and competing with pop stars who are years younger, like Taylor Swift, but a lot of people are questioning her methods,” the source explains. “She seems so desperate to be perfect.”

After pointing out that everyone knows Shania, 59, is “a beauty and her performances are dazzling,” the insider adds that “she’s far too skinny.”

“She looks like she’ll blow away in a breeze and there’s no doubt she’s on her way to health issues,” the source continues. “By her own admission, she’s not eating solid foods during the day before a performance, just smoothies mostly.”

The insider says, “She was never overweight to begin with, so this has a lot of people shaking their heads. The feeling is she needs to get back on a healthy, nutritious diet and put some pounds on before it becomes a serious problem.”

Shania works hard when it comes to her appearance, and an additional source exclusively told Life & Style how she maintains her slim figure.

“Surgery is not Shania’s thing and she’s been very clear about that,” the insider said in an article published in July. “Even if she may have dabbled in it in the past, she’s now saying she’s much happier going the natural route and she rarely buys expensive products, instead she gets everything she uses for her face and body from her kitchen and medicine cabinet.”

The “You’re Still the One” singer is extremely resourceful, and some of her favorite beauty products come right from her pantry.

“Olive oil is her go to moisturizer for her face and body, she also uses it as a make-up remover and sometimes will add sugar in if she wants to exfoliate,” the source explained. “Another oil she swears by is castor oil, she claims it’s nature’s Botox and will slather it on her face before bed, even though it means she has to sleep with a towel over her pillow to keep it from getting greasy. She uses it on her lashes and brows as well because it’s known to make them darker and thicker.”

Another way Shania keeps her youthful glow is by turning to traditional Chinese medicine practices like gua sha.

“Another thing she uses to combat face wrinkles is a gua shau, she’s religious about massaging her face with it in this special pattern twice a day because it helps to relieve tension and build collagen naturally,” the insider shared. ‘She wants to fight aging naturally and is convinced all her rituals are working.”

While Shania is willing to try many beauty hacks, she previously revealed that she had no interest in going under the knife. “I’ve come to a point where, no, I’m not gonna do it,” she said while appearing on an episode of Today in January 2023. “Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful.”