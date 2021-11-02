Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Defending her man! Shanna Moakler slammed a troll who called her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, a “broke joke” and said they’d be “embarrassed” to date him.

“I’d be embarrassed that I took the time to make a fake account to bully someone you don’t know who is clearly living a better life than you,” the former Miss USA, 46, commented in an Instagram thread below one of Matthew’s photos.

The couple, who have had an off-and-on romance, have all but confirmed they’re back together months after Life & Style broke the news of their split in July.

“I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been,” the model, 28, told Life & Style in an exclusive statement at the time. “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

After a summer apart, Shanna and Matthew seemingly rekindled the flame and have resumed gushing over each other on social media, most recently in October 2021 when Shanna posted a series of heart-eyes emojis on his photos and confirmed in the comments that they were physically together while he posted the pics. She also shared an Instagram Story of them smiling and laughing together.

In May, prior to their split, Shanna teased that she and Matthew “talk about” getting engaged one day in an interview with In Touch. “Anything’s possible,” she told the outlet. “We talk about kids, and I want a life with him.”

Despite Shanna and Matthew’s recent public displays of affection, their tumultuous relationship has hit a few rough patches over the year, including family drama and cheating claims.

In May, Shanna’s daughter Alabama Barker, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, publicly accused Matthew of being “nothing but awful” to her mother. “Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows,” the teenager, 15, alleged on Instagram at the time.

Matthew responded to the allegations in an exclusive statement to Life & Style. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” he said. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”