Shawn Mendes is ready for his funeral — er, his performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Treat You Better” hitmaker, 26, joked on social media ahead of his arrival at the awards show on Wednesday, September 11, that he was “pulling up to my own funeral.” Shawn included two photos that teased his outfit for the event at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York — a black suit with a black button-down shirt underneath. He posed with a guitar as he smiled off into the distance.

The Grammy nominee also shared the post on his Instagram Stories and added Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Shawn is slated to perform at the awards show. Rumored ex-girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter is also scheduled to take the stage, as well as on-off girlfriend Camila Cabello.

All three stars walked the red carpet before the awards show began. Though Shawn and Camila, 27, arrived separately at the event, they both stuck to an all-black theme. The “Havana” singer appeared to be funeral-ready herself in a lacy gothic one-shouldered gown and cross necklaces. Meanwhile, Sabrina, 25, took a different approach to the evening in a curve-hugging strapless white gown with silver beading.

With the trio appearing at the same event, many fans are expecting an awkward run-in amid their rumored love triangle. Shawn and Camila have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2019 when they released their “Señorita” collaboration. They announced their split in 2021 after more than two years of dating.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former Fifth Harmony member wrote on social media. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Camila and Shawn sparked reconciliation rumors at Coachella in April 2023, although they were seemingly off again two months later. The speculation resurfaced this July when the pair reunited at the Copa Americá final. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style that they were only friends.

“They love each other — they always will. But they are not back together,” the insider said. On the other hand, they added that things could change between the two. “They wouldn’t be the first couple to get back together for the umpteenth time,” the source continued.

Sabrina and Shawn sparked dating rumors during the off period of his relationship with the Voice coach. They were seen leaving Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation album release party together in March 2023. Though it was reported that Sabrina and Shawn were seeing each other, he denied that they were dating during an appearance on RTL Boulevard.

Sabrina and Camila have seemingly leaned into the love triangle rumors with their recent music releases. The “Espresso” singer’s Short n’ Sweet album featured several songs that appeared to be about Shawn and his on-off ex, including “Taste,” Dumb and Poetic” and “Coincidence.”

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you,” Sabrina sings in “Taste.” She also cast Jenna Ortega in the music video, and many fans thought the brunette character could represent Camila.

In “Coincidence,” Sabrina sings, “Last week, you didn’t have any doubts/ This week, you’re holding space for her tongue in your mouth/ Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less/ Tryna turn the past into the present tense, huh/ Suckin’ up to all of your mutual friends.”

Camila seemingly responded to the track with her song “Can Friends Kiss?” off the deluxe version of her album C, XOXO, which was released on September 6.

“I don’t like your new girl, she don’t move me/ When you talk about her, I get moody,” she sings.