Simone Biles didn’t waste any time after she returned home from the Olympics in Paris, and she shared an update about the mansion she’s building in Houston, Texas, with husband Jonathan Owens.

The athlete, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 14, to share four photos of the home, which she simply captioned with the wide eye emoji.

One photo showed the renovated kitchen, which includes a waterfall-style island that is covered in black-and-white stone. Meanwhile, the counters and backsplash featured the same design, and a gold light fixture hung from the ceiling.

The second photo showed Simone standing in front of a wall covered with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, while building materials and planks of wood were placed on the floor.

The third snapshot featured a room with a white tile floor, white-and-gray marble walls and a large window that seemingly could be a bathroom.

Finally, the last photo gave a glimpse of Simone’s dressing room. The space features white dressers, glass shelves lined against the walls and an island with gold handles placed in the middle of the room.

Simone and Jonathan, 29, first revealed their plans to build their new home on social media in September 2023. At the time, she shared several photos of the house in the early stages of construction.

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

Meanwhile, she has also been open about some of the tougher parts when it comes to building a new house. “Yesterday I was here from 11am-5pm … I thought it was going to be a 30-minute thing bc I had no clue what I was walking into,” she told her fans in an Instagram post in November 2023.

The Ohio native didn’t explain any specific details about the issue, though she told her fans she “made progress” and asked her dad for help.

“Called my dad for backup yesterday bc I panicked! but I’ve made so much progress & I’m so proud of myself. Jonathan will deal with the end result oops,” she said at the time. “I hope I did it decently & thought of all the things.”

Simone is hard at work on her new house after she returned home from the Olympics. “Never been so happy,” she wrote alongside a makeup-free selfie from bed on Monday, August 12, revealing she landed back in the United States.

During her latest stint at the Olympics, Simone competed in the individual all-around and vault and she won two more gold medals. Additionally, she won a silver medal in floor exercise on August 5.

Jonathan was by her side for most of the Olympics, while he praised her for competing despite a calf injury once he returned to the United States for the Chicago Bears training camp.

“Obviously, the first day when she had the injury to her calf and just her ability to persevere through that and go out there and still dominate is just amazing to watch,” he said during a press conference held on August 6. “My wife is a warrior. That’s the one thing I tell people because I equate it to how we are in football.”

After he noted that many “people really didn’t have a clue what was going on” in regards to the injury, the football player said he was “just so happy and proud for her.”