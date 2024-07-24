Gymnastics great Simone Biles is bending over backwards to avoid a repeat of her Tokyo Olympic nightmare and keep her head in this year’s Paris Games — by having weekly therapy sessions!

Biles, 27, says the counseling is helping her feel “comfortable and confident enough to be competing” in France. The pint-sized powerhouse confides, “It’s been a crucial part of

my training regimen.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shocked the world by pulling herself out of the all-around competition in Japan in 2021 after suffering a case of the “twisties,” a confidence rattling mental block that causes a gymnast to lose control in the air and become disoriented.

In 2021, she said, “It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head.”

An insider close to the celebrated athlete exclusively tells Life & Style, “Simone’s mental health is extremely important to her, and she wants to be a gold medal winner again!”

Biles says she also gets emotional support from her husband of 15 months — 29-year-old Jonathan Owens, an NFL safety with the Chicago Bears, who is watching his wife compete against the globe’s best! The gushing gal says of her man, “We’re always rooting for each other — on and off the field.”

The insider adds, “Therapy and her husband by her side are Simone’s secret weapons to try and get the gold again!”