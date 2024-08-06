Simone Biles ‘Wouldn’t Be Here’ Without ‘Adoption’ and Parents

Simone Biles competed at the Paris Olympics on her terms and wore a smile on her face that almost seemed permanent. After earning four medals to take back home to the U.S., the Texas native thanked her parents, Nellie and Ronald, for championing her to history-making success.

“You were someone who dreamt of being a gymnast, and you’re here today,” Today show host Hoda Kotb told Simone in front of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, August 6. “So, if you had to answer this question: ‘If not for blank, I would not be here today.’ If not for blank … who’s that person?”

The professional athlete, 27, seemingly didn’t have to think twice about an answer as she responded, “If not for my parents and adoption, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Simone had a marvelous run at the Paris Games, taking home two gold and one silver individual medals and a team gold medal alongside fellow team U.S.A. women’s gymnasts Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

While Simone had her parents and husband Jonathan Owens in the stands at the Paris Games, the same couldn’t be said for her time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were held in 2021.

“They missed Tokyo [because of COVID-19], so this was like a cherry on top for them,” the gymnast told Hoda, 59, earlier in the interview. “Paris is such a beautiful city, and seeing all the girls compete — and almost the same exact girls as in Tokyo — so they were just, like, ecstatic.”

Simone’s heartfelt answer made Hoda, who adopted daughters Haley and Hope, speechless. She called the moment “so beautiful.” Fans were also in their feelings after they watched a clip of the interview via Instagram.

“Hit Hoda right in the feels,” one person wrote in the comments section of the video posted by the official Today show account.

Getty

“Blood is not thicker than water. LOVE is the thickest of all!” a second fan commented, adding, “Hoda must have loved her response, having adopted two children herself! Gotta Love Simone and Hoda!!”

A third fan gushed, “A great example of why adoption is such an amazing thing. Every little boy and girl deserves the chance to reach for their dreams.”

Simone has been open about her untraditional family dynamic over the years. Her biological mother, Shannon Biles, gave the SK-II spokeswoman and her three siblings up for adoption due to her struggles with addiction.

With Simone’s biological father, Kelvin Clemons, being out of the picture, Shannon’s estranged father, Ronald, stepped in to help the kids three years later.

Simone’s biological grandfather and Nellie adopted Simone and her younger sister, Adria, in 2003, and raised them in Spring, Texas. Meanwhile, Ronald’s sister adopted Simone’s two eldest siblings, Ashley and Tevin.

Prove You’re The Ultimate Fan of the Olympics Quizzes Play now

“That’s also crazy explaining to people because I’m like, ‘My biological mom is also my dad’s daughter, and I call him dad,’” Simone told Alex Cooper during an April appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “So it’s just like, everybody’s hella confused … It’s a whole family tree that you’re like, ‘Don’t make me explain it. My parents are my parents. I got chosen. Feeling blessed.’”