Snoop Dogg's BFF Reba McEntire Making Martha 'Grit Her Teeth' (EXCL)

Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg are getting close on The Voice, which is irritating the rapper’s longtime female BFF Martha Stewart, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Reba and Snoop get along great, and they’ve found they have much in common when it comes to music, art, pets and more,” the insider says.

“They make each other laugh and tend to hang out and chat when the cameras stop.”

Snoop Dogg, 52, joined the cast of the show for season 26 and has since created memorable moments alongside his other coaches, including Reba, 69, Michael Bublé and longtime series mainstay Gwen Stefani.

“Reba may not be into cannabis like Snoop is, but he likes her and thinks she’s cool,” the source says.

Reba even made her new friend bawl during a recent episode when she decided at the last moment to give a contestant a chance after a moving audition.

After finishing his own rendition of Morgan Wallen‘s “Don’t Thank Jesus,” contestant Eugene found none of the coaches had turned their chairs around, a signal they’d like to take the novice singer under their wing for the duration of the show despite all complimenting the young man and encouraging him to try again another season.

Reba immediately regretted not spinning the chair, saying “I liked everything about it,” prompting Eugene to lament that she “should’ve turned.”

“I was going to say that exact same words,” the legendary singer responded. “I don’t understand why I did not turn around.”

The “I’m a Survivor” singer then retconned her decision and made the commitment to coaching Eugene, an act so moving the hopeful contestant burst into tears.

Snoop Dogg exclaimed, “Give that man a hug!” And when the camera panned back to him, it revealed he was also in tears.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

But not everyone is thrilled about their burgeoning friendship – especially Snoop’s best friend, Martha, 83.

“He has been raving about Reba to Martha, who clearly can’t stand the competition,” the source says.

As In Touch previously reported, Marth and Snoop have been going through a rough patch with the DIY mogul testing everyone’s patience with her demanding attitude.

“He’s telling her to let it go and instead of blowing a fuse, smoke a joint instead and better still smoke it with him,” a source told the publication about the “Gin and Juice” rapper trying to get high-strung Martha to chill out a bit.

“Anything that threatens to push Martha from her pedestal, she takes issue with,” the insider said.

With the home goods queen rubbing him the wrong way with her constant dragging, Snoop has been buddying up to his new friend, Reba, who has welcomed the friendship in her own, less-neurotic way.

“It’s enough to make Martha grit her teeth,” the first source continues. “The thing is that Martha never learned to share. She must come first whether it’s in the kitchen or social scene.”

“Martha thinks Reba is overrated and has bad hair and doesn’t deserve the adulation from her very best friend and weed smoking pal.”