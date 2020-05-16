Beach night out. Sofia Richie was spotted hanging out on Malibu Beach with some friends in the evening on May 15. She looked comfy cozy in an all-black ensemble with trendy sunglasses while opting to go barefoot in the sand.

The 21-year-old has been spending a lot of time with friends and loved ones after boyfriend Scott Disick‘s return from his latest stint in rehab. On May 14, the blonde beauty was spotted hiking with pals in Los Angeles while wearing a bandana over her face. Sofia also brought her and Scott’s dog, Hershula, on the social distancing outing. Days earlier, the model was spotted spending time with her dad, Lionel Richie, while riding around L.A.

The 36-year-old house-flipper checked into a Colorado rehabilitation facility on April 28. His lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ that Scott was “working on his past traumas” at the time “in an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain” he has been “silently suffering for many years” over the sudden death of his parents. His mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013. His father, Jeffrey Disick, died three months later in January 2014.

While the Flip It Like Disick star is working on his mental health, an insider told Life & Style exclusively Sofia “is not going to leave” her longtime boyfriend. “Sofia is very patient with Scott and she saw that he was struggling,” the source added on May 5.

Both Sofia and Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian “urged him to go and deal with his issues head-on.” Unsurprisingly, “it took a lot of guts for him to go,” the insider revealed. “He thought that him doing it now would be the right time because his work has, of course, slowed down and he has much more free time.”

However, instead of taking on a typical 30 or 60-day program, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member arrived back in Los Angeles after less than a week of treatment.

