Family love! Sofia Richie gave her sister, Nicole Richie, a rare shout-out while rocking a T-shirt with her face on it. “A day with my queen,” the up-and-coming actress, 21, captioned a May 19 Instagram Story.

Additionally, Sofia tagged Nicole, 38, and her clothing company, Nikki Fresh, where the designs are sold. Of course, the Simple Life alum reposted the Story to her own page. In recent years, Sofia hasn’t posted much with Nicole or children, Harlow and Sparrow, whom she shares with husband Joel Madden.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Instead, it seems like Scott Disick’s longtime girlfriend spends more time with her brother, Lionel Richie, or even Nicole’s once-BFF Paris Hilton. “I’ve known her since she was born. I love her so much. She is like my little sister!” the socialite, 39, exclusively told Life & Style of her relationship with Sofia. “I’m so proud of her. She is brilliant and beautiful. I’m so proud of the woman she is and what she has done with her career and building her brand and her empire.”

As sweet as Sofia and Paris’ friendship is, we’d love to see the model spending more time with Nicole. After all, following Scott’s brief stint in a Colorado rehab, it’s clear she’s leaning on family for support.

On May 8, just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, returned to Los Angeles, Sofia was spotted driving around with her dad while listening to some music. Since then, she’s been spotted out twice with friends — first, taking a hike and then going to the beach.

Even if Sofia is expanding outside of her usual circle, a source insisted to Life & Style that she’s committed to supporting Scott through this challenging time.

“Now that he is with Sofia, she is going to help him as much as she can, and her mom, [Diane Alexander], who loves Scott, has offered to help, as well. Sofia just wants Scott to be healthy, whether she’s dating him or not.”

We hope Sofia’s other family members, including Nicole, are just as encouraging!

