So much yes! Sofia Richie looks stunning in her latest campaign for Rolla’s denim. The model posed topless in a variety of different pants and outfits for her collaboration with the brand, and we are obsessed. She wore her blonde locks in loose waves for the photo shoot, and kept her makeup ultra-natural. “Sofia is a confident and empowered young woman who embodies a modern lifestyle and mindset,” Sarah Gilsenan, Rolla’s cofounder and head women’s designer gushed about choosing the daughter of Lionel Richie for the campaign. “All great things that we celebrate here at Rolla’s.”

The 21-year-old had a fab time at the Rolla’s launch party on February 20 with her boyfriend, Scott Disick. An eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style that the couple was “all over each other” at the party while packing on the PDA. “She lights him up immediately and vice versa,” added the insider about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and starlet. The two seemed “really into each other,” and were seen “cuddling” and “kissing” while the reality stud wrapped “his arms around her waist.” Cute!

Her relationship appears to be on solid ground at the moment and her career is skyrocketing. Sofia revealed that she would not be reappearing on KUWTK after a small stint during season 17, where when she went on vacation to Finland with Scott, his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign. Instead, the blonde bombshell wants to “get into acting.”

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” the A-lister told Entertainment Tonight at the opening of the Marcell Von Berlin flagship store in Los Angeles on February 4.

Sofia teased that she’s looking forward to “big things” and has already started looking into projects. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” she explained.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for her! Keep scrolling to see her gorgeous Rolla’s campaign.