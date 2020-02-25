Swooning. Scott Disick showed love to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, after she shared a sultry new selfie via Instagram on February 24. The model got up close and personal for the bathroom photo, which flaunted her perfectly styled mane and chic leather top. She kept the caption short and simple by opting for a revolving heart emoji.

After spotting her new portrait, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 36, left a sweet response in the comments section. “That’s a fine looking woman,” Scott replied, garnering over a thousand likes from fans.

“Right?! She’s perfect,” one of the blonde bombshell’s followers gushed. “Yes damn right @sofiarichie she is so beautiful, sweet, kind and damn, Scott did you hit the lottery?” another wrote. “King and Queen Disick,” a third added with a crown emoji.

Over the past few days, Sofia, 21, has been traveling a lot for business meetings. While taking to Instagram Stories with an update, the stunner revealed she is now headed back to Los Angeles and her beau even surprised her with a little something.

“Look who sent me a gift for my flight home. Cutest human alive,” Sofia said during one clip, while showing a bag from McDonald’s.

Just one day ago, she shared an exciting announcement about her new business venture. “The day has come! Shop @rollasjeans x Sofia Richie now,” Sofia wrote alongside a photo of herself modeling a few looks from the stylish brand. Not long after, Kylie Jenner congratulated her close pal on the collaboration.

“Yes @sofiarichie,” the 22-year-old wrote over a photo of her PR box, adding a clapping emoji. The model later regrammed the post and wrote, “Love you!!”

Of course, Scott also made sure to show up for Sofia’s Rolla’s launch event in West Hollywood on February 20, and there was no shortage of PDA between the two.

They were “all over each other,” an eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style. “She lights him up immediately and vice versa.” The insider added, “He had his arms around her waist, and they’re kissing and really into each other.”

Clearly, they are still going strong into 2020!