Shutterstock (3)

Back to normal? Sofia Richie took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 9, to support her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his popular clothing business. The 21-year-old model snapped a backside photo of her BFF Lottie Moss wearing a matching Talentless set that read, “Let The Lord Be With You,” in red, capital letters.

Considering everything that went down last week between Sofia and Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, we’re glad to see she’s back on social media gushing over her beau. After all, fans were worried the longtime couple might have split! Basically, Sofia quietly unfollowed Kourtney, 40, on Instagram … and it caused mass internet panic.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Unfollowing the Poosh.com founder could mean she’s distancing herself from Scott’s family and thusly, Scott himself! However, a day later, Sofia refollowed Kourtney and all was right in the world! (Note: Kourtney has never followed Sofia on Instagram.) Despite the outside panic, we weren’t too worried about the pair feuding.

A source exclusively told Life & Style in January that Sofia and Kourtney are “in a good place” and there’s “no tension between them.” In fact, the whole Kar-Jenner bunch is on board with Scott’s relationship. “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left,” the insider noted. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

Yes, that includes Scott and Kourtney’s three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “They adore her,” an additional source told L&S of Sofia’s relationship with the kids, adding, “She’d never try to replace Kourtney as mom.”

As it stands, Sofia nor Kourtney has yet to comment on the whole Instagram debacle. If we had to guess, though, we suspect it was an accident. After nearly three chaotic years, things between Sofia, Kourtney and Scott have finally settled — and we’d like to see it stay that way! Let’s all keep our fingers crossed.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!