Have you been wearing the same outfit for days? That’s OK! Us, too. Sofia Richie, on the other hand, has slightly different standards for her quarantine “uniform” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The up-and-coming actress, 21, took to her Instagram Story to share what she’s been wearing while self-isolating.

First, on Monday, April 6, Sofia snapped a selfie wearing a Pam & Gela matching tie-dye set. The top is sold for $115.00 and the bottoms, which are currently out of stock, are $175.00. Scott Disick’s ladylove paired the look with some mini Ugg boots. (You can snag those for $140.00.)

Of course, because Sofia is so fashionable, she opted for periwinkle shoes, instead of your basic camel or beige. On Tuesday, April 7, the model once more took a photo of her daily ‘fit. “Another day, another Ugg,” she wrote. This time, Sofia had a pair of black, fluffy Ugg slides that run around $100.00.

While Sofia’s social distancing style may be a step above the rest, the California native is keeping herself busy in some pretty traditional ways. Throughout the quarantine, Sofia has shared several posts about reading, working out and eating!

As it happens, the blonde beauty has always preferred more mellow, at-home activities. “Sofia is a homebody and that’s what Scott likes most about her,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019. “Even though she’s young, she’s incredibly grounded and a stable force for him — which he needs.”

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has admitted on several occasions that Sofia’s influence has changed him for the better. “I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” Scott explained during a private interview on his spinoff series, Flip It Like Disick.

“She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things, you know, easier in my life,” he added. How sweet! We hope Scott and Sofia cozied up together in their fashionable sweats.

