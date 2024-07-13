Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Reveals She Was Fired

Southern Charm season 10 will return with one less familiar face. Olivia Flowers revealed that she was fired from the cast.

“I’m not on this new season,” Olivia, 32, told Scheana Shay during her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast on Friday, July 12. “I was super bummed. I think a lot of people think, like, I made the choice, like I have this new relationship, and I’m choosing another path.”

However, the Texas native said that it wasn’t her decision to leave Southern Charm.

“I got the call a few weeks before filming from the production company,” Olivia continued. “[They] were just kind of asking the questions like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much. We’re noticing on your Instagram that you’re traveling, you’re in Texas, you’ve got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you’ve chosen a different path.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s choosing a different path. I’m just kind of living my life.’”

The Bravolebrity went on to explain that her parents had recently moved to Texas and she wanted to be closer with them. Olivia also said that the “boyfriend thing just happened,” and that she was glad she spent time traveling with him because he was “the best part to come out of that year.”

Olivia added, “Had I known it was working against me or making people think I wasn’t there or choosing a different path … I wish there had been a little bit more communication there with it, because I was really bummed. I think that’s the part I was most bummed about was that I wanted another season to get to be more me.”

During Southern Charm season 9, fans watched Olivia get the news that her brother Connor Flowers had died of a fentanyl overdose while she was filming in February 2023. Despite his death, Olivia finished out the season with the help of her castmates. While she said that her brother’s death made it “much more challenging,” she said her fellow costars’ support was “incredibly appreciated.”

Olivia also dealt with learning that her best friend Taylor Ann Green had hooked up with her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll, something that she said “shifted the dynamics” of their friend group. Ultimately, Olivia’s relationships with both Taylor, 29, and Austen, 37, were damaged and had not been repaired by the time the Southern Charm season 9 reunion filmed in December 2023.

“Last season was very heavy, and I was honestly just trying to keep my head above water,” Olivia said. “I was looking forward to having another [season] and getting to be a little bit more myself, show my personality and exploring the new friendships and all that. I feel like I really gave everything I could given the circumstance, you know? Charleston wasn’t the happiest place for me at that time. My friend group had completely changed after filming. My house brought back some difficult memories. I wanted to take that beat for filming. Had I known it was working against me or coming across a certain way? … I was just like, ‘What?’ I went from feeling pretty confident and excited for the next [season] to then being … blindsided”