Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers dropped a bombshell and brought up a ghost from the past during the season 9 reunion when she admitted to hooking up with former star Thomas Ravenel after her ex-BFF Taylor Ann Green hinted at something Olivia had done in that past.

The confession came as Olivia, 31, and Taylor, 29, argued over Taylor’s hookup with Olivia’s ex, Austin Kroll.

“Forgive as you want to be forgiven,” Taylor said, cryptically during the Thursday, January 11, reunion.

The comment left the rest of the cast and host Andy Cohen raising their eyebrows as to what she was hinting at with the statement, but Olivia knew exactly what Taylor meant.

“Go ahead and say it. I already see what you’re trying to do,” Olivia snapped. “You’ve been hanging this over my head. I wanna see it. Say it. Say it.”

After some prodding from Craig Conover, Taylor finally replied with a smile, “The whole Thomas situation.”

“I was fresh out of college, 20 years old, dumb drunken night, one time, had a hookup with T-Rav, and I wanted to take to my grave. Who wouldn’t?” Olivia admitted.

Olivia went on to bring up the season 8 reunion when costar Madison LeCroy revealed that she heard rumors of Olivia and Thomas, 61, hooking up in the past. Thomas shares two children with Olivia’s close friend and former Southern Charm star, Kathryn Dennis. At the time, Olivia adamantly denied ever hooking up with Thomas and instead, doubled down by saying that he was simply a family friend. Taylor defended Olivia, believing she was telling the truth.

However, after filming the Southern Charm season 8 reunion, Olivia revealed some news to Taylor.

“Right afterwards, I sat down with Taylor, and I said, ‘I appreciate you taking up for me, but you should know something did happen, and she’s the only person I told on earth about that, and here you are sitting now trying to use it against me,” Olivia said.

Andy questioned why Taylor was making the connection between Olivia’s situation with Thomas and her situation with Austen, 36.

“I mean, same situation,” Taylor explained. “Kathryn is a friend and confidant and you lied about it, so why didn’t you go to Kathryn and say I’m sorry?”

Olivia snapped back that she “didn’t know” Kathryn, 32, when she hooked up with Thomas, but Taylor said that Olivia told her the incident happened “five years after baby No. 2.”

The Southern California native told Andy, 55, that she didn’t believe Thomas and Kathryn were dating when things got physical between them before tossing a few choice words at Taylor and storming off the stage as Andy announced a break.