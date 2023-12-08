Who Is Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green's New Boyfriend?

Taylor Ann Green was a newly single woman caught in a love triangle between ex-boyfriend Shep Rose and his BFF Austen Kroll during Southern Charm season 9 – but the reality star (kind of) branched out from her costars and is in a relationship with her new boyfriend.

Who ​Is ‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s New Boyfriend?

In October 2023, the Bravo star told Us Weekly that she was “dating” her boyfriend Gaston. Taylor’s new man may not be a reality star, but he is roommates with Southern Hospitality bartender TJ Dinch – which is a spinoff of Southern Charm.

Taylor told the publication that they started “talking” at the end of July 2023 after going on an “accidental date,” explaining, “We were supposed to be going out to dinner with some friends, and then our friend bailed, and so it was just the two of us. And we were like, ‘I’m oddly really enjoying this. I didn’t think I was going to, but here we are.’”

The Day Chaser representative gave Us Weekly a relationship update one month later at BravoCon and gushed that they were doing “great.”

Southern Charm star and Southern Hospitality matriarch Leva Bonaparte also dished on Gaston at the event, admitting that he is “wonderful.”

“He’s a really nice guy, he’s handsome and he’s got really good, confident energy,” Leva said, adding, “I feel like if you’re going to date Taylor, you got to be, like, a confident guy.”

Although Leva seemingly gave her stamp of approval on Taylor’s new relationship, her Southern Hospitality employees had a different tone when discussing the romance.

At BravoCon, Grace Taylor told Us Weekly that Gaston has “been around.” She may not have elaborated on her comment, but her Southern Hospitality costar Bradley Carter chimed in, noting, “Taylor has a type, and she loves the men that have been around.”

“I’m not going to say a walking red flag,” Bradley admitted.

Taylor has soft-launched her relationship online, but has yet to fully go Instagram official with Gaston.

Who Has ‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green Dated Before?

Taylor was introduced to Southern Charm fans as Shep’s new girlfriend during season 7. The former couple stayed together for two seasons and years before calling it quits in July 2022.

Their split spilled into season 9 after Taylor turned to Austen, who recently split from costar Olivia Flowers, to help her feel better from the breakup. Their friendship became questionable between the other castmates and word slipped that Taylor and Austen allegedly hooked up after her split.

The two denied the claims when they were confronted with the gossip, but Taylor later admitted to Olivia that she and Austen had a conversation about possibly taking their friendship to the next level – but they decided not to. However, they did choose to kiss and insisted they did not take it any further than that.