Leva Bonaparte is successful way beyond her spot on the Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality casts. After six long seasons as a recurring friend, the posh reality star became a full-time castmate during Southern Charm season 7 and fans have witnessed her career hustle. Leva and her husband, Lamar Bonaparte, run multiple businesses – and honey, their net worth is sweeter than iced tea.

What Is ‘Southern Charm’ Star Leva Bonaparte’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Leva has an estimated net worth of $3.6 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does ‘Southern Charm’ Star Leva Bonaparte Make Money?

The India native is a successful restauranteur and club owner with her husband and they own establishments Republic Garden & Lounge, MESU, Lamar’s Sporting Club and Bourbon and Bubbles.

Leva often promotes her businesses on her Instagram page, which includes content featuring her costars. Fans have seen firsthand how she runs her businesses, especially Republic Garden & Lounge, on Southern Hospitality. Amid the show’s inaugural season, Leva shared how she and her husband work well as business partners … and how they differ.

Getty

“Lamar tries to keep things very black and white, and that’s where we disagree. He is more about the bottom line and keeping things black and white, and I like to live in the gray,” she told The List in December 2022. “Business is run by humans, not machines. [In] the future, once we recognize that, we can build a lot cooler things and have more actualized [dreams], because you don’t have to necessarily be a business owner right at the top to have your dream actualized.”

Leva and Lamar also own Republic Development Management Group.

What Is Leva Bonaparte’s ‘Southern Charm’ Salary?

It’s unknown how much the reality star makes on Southern Hospitality. However, it has been reported that she earned $25,000 to become a full-time castmate on Southern Charm season 7.

Leva landed the spinoff, Southern Hospitality, shortly after, but some of her Southern Charm costars “were not super thrilled” about her big move at first.

“You’ll see a lot of them make cameos in the show. But I definitely think there were some tricky feelings. Rightfully so. I mean some of these people are in the business now for several years and I can see that being tricky,” she told Us Weekly in November 2022. “Humans are humans and things get complicated. But I think we’ve all moved on and I think they’re all supportive. What I feel anyway … unless I see them and some other stuff happens, I feel as though they’re all being supportive at this point.”