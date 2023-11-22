Why Did Naomie Olindo Leave ‘Southern Charm’? Season 8 Exit

Southern Charm has seen castmates come and go, like Naomie Olindo. The College of Charleston alumna joined the cast as Craig Conover’s then-girlfriend during season 3 but made her final exit five seasons later. A lot changed between her first and last days on the Bravo show, but why did really leave Southern Charm?

What Happened to Naomie Olindo During ‘Southern Charm’?

Naomie’s relationship with Craig played out in front of fans through seasons 3 and 4. Their whirlwind relationship led them to start living together while constantly traveling to new places. After experiencing their highs, Craig and Naomie hit their low points during season 4 and didn’t know how to rise from it together. The Winter House alum fueled his love for sewing – which has now turned into a successful apparel and pillow company – but Naomie saw it as more of a hobby at the time.

“Oh my gosh, I think that’s probably my biggest regret. It’s funny because now I’m in such a different headspace than I was eight or nine months ago, and so watching back how angry I was all the time, and I’m like, ‘Why did you let this drag out so long? Why didn’t you just get over it and act like a nice human being?'” she told The Daily Dish in April 2018. “It’s very weird just to watch back, just the anger, really. I wish I had been nicer to him because Craig is such a nice person. He’s like a puppy. I wish I hadn’t been such a bitch, but oh well. It is what it is now.”

Despite their publicized breakup, the L’ABEYE cofounder remained on the season cast until season 6 and returned for the last time two seasons later.

Why Did Naomie Olindo Leave ‘Southern Charm’?

Naomie’s former costars and besties Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner left Southern Charm one season before she did. During their absence, Naomie had difficulty finding strong bonds with the remaining cast.

Getty

“Personally I feel like I walked away at a time that was right for me and that’s how Cam and Chelsea feel too and you know other people that aren’t ready to walk away and want to keep doing it, that’s their prerogative and I’m very supportive of that. I still love most of the people on there,” she said during a July 2020 appearance on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast following her season 8 exit.

“I mean I feel kind of bad saying but I think I can say I have a strained relationship with Kathryn [Dennis] because I struggle with her filming strategy, I guess. But everyone else I mean, I love Whitney [Sudler-Smith], I love Pat [Altschul], I even get along fine with Craig and Shep [Rose], I saw him just the other day. I have a relationship with pretty much everybody, except for Kathryn I would say.”