She knows what she wants! Kylie Jenner shared sweet new video clips of herself and her daughter, Stormi Webster, playing with sidewalk chalk on her Instagram Stories on March 6. Believe it or not, though, the 22-year-old’s little girl didn’t feel like sharing all that much — and it was too cute.

In the adorable set of clips, only Stormi’s legs and arms can be seen amongst a set of sidewalk chalk as the 2-year-old pulled one of the pieces out of her mama’s hand. “Why do they always want the one you’re playing with?” she mused from behind the camera. “There are so many!”

“Um, can I play with this one?” Kylie asked her tiny tot, to which Stormi sweetly responded, “No!” Her mama pretended to act shocked. “What?!” she responded before asking her daughter for a different piece of chalk. Needless to say, the exchange was pretty dang adorable.

After that, the makeup mogul started asking her daughter to name the colors corresponding to different pieces of chalk. Finally, the sassy baby had enough and grabbed a yellow piece out of her mother’s hand. “It’s mine,” she repeated. LOL!

It’s no surprise to see the self-made billionaire documenting sweet moments in her baby’s life. In fact, she recently addressed how she is preparing her daughter for their famous lifestyle and the attention their family receives on social media.

“I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” the KUWTK star told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on February 4. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Plus, she’s a dedicated mama, so it’s not just about showing off for the ‘gram. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an insider raved to Life & Style exclusively in December 2019. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kylie and Stormi playing with sidewalk chalk.