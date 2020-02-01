Fit for a style queen — or kitty. Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of a stunning Hello Kitty bag gifted to her by Balenciaga from their summer 2020 collection on January 31. Needless to say, we’re obsessed with the trendy purse … but it comes with a hefty price tag.

“OMG this bag,” the 22-year-old makeup mogul captioned a photo of the pink gifted purse, adding a heart-eyed emoji. “Thank you, Balenciaga.” Honestly, are you not obsessed? What a cute accessory. And it runs for a whopping $2,950.

Courtesy of @kyliejenner/Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the KUWTK star flaunting such a lavish gift — in fact, she’s rolling in them. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” an insider dished to Life & Style exclusively in December 2019.

And it’s not just bags she’s into. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the source continued, noting that money is really no object for the wealthy starlet. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

And get this: Her penchant for cars has even extended to her closet. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” the insider revealed.

But, as businesswomen are, she’s interested in investments in real estate as well. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within Cali and in other states and countries,” the source said. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Before you faint from the spending, just realize she can afford it. Back in March 2019, Forbes reported that Kylie had officially become a billionaire at age 21, the youngest ever to achieve the honor. Then, eight months later, she sold a 51 percent stake of her business, Kylie Cosmetics, for an estimated $620M in cash to beauty conglomerate Coty, so the funds keep on rolling in.

As the saying goes, she’s all about that green.