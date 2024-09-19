Season 18 of Real Housewives of Orange County has everything you want from the franchise: catty castmates, drunken arguments and shenanigans-filled girls’ trips. (Not to mention an ugly lawsuit and an ex swap!) “It feels like the OC is having a renaissance,” declares Heather Dubrow, who finds herself at odds with costar Gina Kirschenheiter, who didn’t shut down newbie Katie Ginella when she brought up claims that Heather had called the paparazzi on herself.

Here, Heather, Gina and Katie join Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti to talk to Life & Style’s Fortune Benatar about their buzzy year.

How do you describe this season?

Shannon: Nonstop drama.

Tamra: It’s our best yet. There’s plenty of drama but also tons of fun and comedy.

Gina: It felt like there was just the right amount of fun and drama!

Jennifer: Several of us were going through some really hard times. [You see] the ups and downs of life.

Who brings the most drama?

Shannon: Tamra by far.

Gina: Shannon and Jennifer both came with the most drama from their personal lives.

Emily: Shannon brings the most drama without even trying.

Tamra: Alexis [Bellino, RHOC alum and Season 18 friend].

Alexis is engaged to Shannon’s ex, John Janssen, who’s suing Shannon for allegedly not repaying loans. What was it like having her back?

Shannon: It was difficult. I want to move on with my life and would love for a day to go by where I’m not asked about them, or have to think about them, but they continue to flaunt their relationship in the public eye.

Casey Durkin/Bravo

We’re also seeing the fallout from your September 2023 DUI.

Shannon: I made a horrible decision and will be forever grateful no one was hurt. I’m learning to be accountable and become the best version of myself. It will be a lifelong journey.

Tamra has questioned your drinking. How is your relationship now?

Shannon: There is no relationship.

Emily, you lost 40 pounds in 2023. How have you maintained it?

Emily: My secret is a daily weight-lifting regimen combined with eating healthy meals at home. I’m about 10 pounds heavier than this time last year, but I’m trying to embrace it and focus on a healthy, lifelong journey. I have to wire my brain to not compare myself to the other women. I’m 5-foot-9 and voluptuous — and I’m trying to love that about myself.

Katie, what’s it like being new?

Katie: It’s not something there’s a manual for. I had to move through each experience with an open mind. I definitely did not know what I was getting myself into!

Gina, how are things currently between you and Heather?

Gina: I care about Heather, so it’s difficult anytime I have an issue with her. Ultimately, we both care about our friendship, so we always work through our s–t!

Heather, what has being on reality TV for all these years taught you?

Heather: Live your life like you’re on TV — if you knew you had to be accountable for every single thing that comes out of your mouth, you might think twice!