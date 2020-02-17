Tana Mongeau Meets Up With Ex Jake Paul’s Brother Logan in L.A. Following Break

All smiles! Tana Mongeau appeared to be in great spirits while catching up with Logan Paul in Los Angeles, amid her “break” from his brother, Jake Paul.

The YouTube sensation was dressed casually with a coffee in hand on Monday, February 17, and she was spotted cracking up as she chatted with Logan.

Logan, 24, kept a low profile during his L.A. outing, wearing a hat and shades while spending time with his sibling’s former flame, who was also seen taking a few selfies with fans.

Back in January, Tana, 21, and Jake, 23, announced they were parting ways, less than six months after they exchanged their vows. At the time, the internet personality released a statement explaining why.

“OK I don’t rly [sic] know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f–k,” she began her Instagram post. “I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now, we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives.” The social media star also said there’s no bad blood between them.

“I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did,” she continued. “I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life and found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”

Shortly after their split was revealed, Jake spoke to Life & Style exclusively about their relationship dynamic and hinted they were going to be amicable exes. “I think it was a weight lifted off of our shoulders when we made that decision,” the vlogger shared. “And we kind of remember where we started at which was friends.”

Interestingly, Jake has since sparked romance rumors with Instagram model and World Series flasher, Julia Rose. He was seen planting a kiss on her cheek shortly after his boxing match against AnEsonGib. “Bro so what,” he captioned the PDA snap. The former Disney’s star’s potential new flame even hung out with Tana on January 29, so it looks like there’s no beef between them.

