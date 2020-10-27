Courtesy of Tana Mongeau/Instagram

Another day, another over-the-top fashion moment from Tana Mongeau. This time, the popular YouTuber took things to the next level in a sexy all-black outfit on Monday, October 26.

First, the 22-year-old shared a full-length Boomerang of her ensemble consisting of a leather-looking top that left very little to the imagination paired with matching shorts, boots and a jacket. For her glam, the former MTV reality star wore her hair in ’90s-inspired pigtails. Last but certainly not least, Tana decided to accessorize with some, er, religious jewelry.

“[There are] Bibles hanging from ears,” the Las Vegas native captioned a second Boomerang. Of course, this is hardly the first time Tana has stepped out in something avant-garde. Working with stylist Tyler Lambert, the influencer is constantly wearing bold looks.

For the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Tana wore a literal snake on the red carpet. She was 100 percent channeling her inner Britney Spears à la “I’m A Slave 4 U” and it was everything!

When Tana isn’t making headlines for her style, she’s focused on her blossoming career. Currently, she’s running a thriving OnlyFans account. Things are going so well, in fact, she was able to buy her best friend Imari Stuart a diamond Rolex for his birthday. Must be nice, huh?

As for Tana’s dating life, it appears as though the blonde beauty is single and ready to mingle these days. After all, she’s not looking to settle down with just anybody.

“I think I’m definitely at a point in my life where if the connection isn’t worth giving up so much of my time and my energy and stuff like that, it’s probably not something I’m going to want to explore,” Tana previously told Life & Style. Moreover, she made it clear that she has no issues with any of her past partners — including ex-husband Jake Paul.

“I think everything happens for a reason. Sometimes, things don’t work out, great, but at the same time, I think I always say this, I’m like, ‘If you have beef with me, it is so one-sided,’” she expressed. “To me, having beef with someone, especially an ex, requires energy. And I think putting that energy into something so negative is just not cute, to be frank.”

