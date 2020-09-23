She’s moving houses! YouTuber Tati Westbrook put her gorgeous Los Angeles home on the market for a solid $3.995 million — and if you’re a fan of her content, you probably remember the property from her years of beauty videos.

The Sherman Oaks mansion boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with a spacious kitchen, a beautiful pool and guest house and an in-home cinema with nine seats. The space seemed to be designed to highlight the warming rays of the California sun with tons of high ceilings and large windows, plus an open floor plan for optimal space.

With her west coast dwellings up for sale, fans are curious where the beauty guru, 38, and her husband, James Westbrook, will be based. In December 2019, the makeup artist revealed she was moving back to her native Washington. “There’s no place like home,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Seattle … I’m back & I’m here to stay.”

She further elaborated, “Moving forward I will be still filming obviously, [but] home is where the heart is, there’s nothing like family, and I want to spend time with the people I love the most who make me feel like the best version of myself.”

One day after making the post, Tati cleared up rumors she was getting divorced from her man, 49, amid her move to the northwest. “Where I go he goes. Where he goes I go. To clear up the confusion, I am not moving to Seattle without my husband – package deal, guys,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Halo Beauty founder and her husband wed in January 2017 — and BFF James Charles even did Tati’s makeup for the milestone moment. The two YouTubers were at odds with one another after accusations of disloyalty over James’ support of a competitor brand to Tati’s Halo Beauty in May 2019, but Tati recently spoke out about feeling “manipulated” by vloggers Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star regarding the feud.

“Last fall I became so afraid to stay in my L.A. home that I both filmed a lot of videos and I left town in October to get away from it all,” she said on her channel in June 2020. “I’ve been terrified for a very long time so much so that I had to relocate again two months ago and I have taken serious security precautions to ensure my safety on the advice of my attorneys.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of YouTuber Tati Westbrook’s stunning Sherman Oaks home!