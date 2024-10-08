Taylor Swift Called Travis Kelce's 'Mrs.' by Troy Aikman

Taylor Swift was upgraded to wife status during the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the New Orleans Saints when sports analyst Troy Aikman mistakenly referred to her as Travis Kelce’s “Mrs.”

The former quarterback, 57, made the remark while commentating the Monday Night Football broadcast on Monday, October 7. After Travis, 35, made a big play in the second quarter and the camera panned to a cheering Taylor, 34, in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium, Troy quipped, “The Mrs. likes it.”

“You know they’re not married, right?” his broadcast partner, Joe Buck, said.

Troy responded, “I’m sure I’m in trouble for saying that.”

Indeed, the analyst’s comment received mixed reactions online. Many fans argued that the nickname wasn’t respectful.

“Dear Troy Aikman, DO NOT call Taylor Swift ‘the Mrs.’ It’s demeaning. Even if she WAS his wife. She’s Taylor Alison Swift – global superstar,” one fan wrote on X, while another user claimed it was a “chauvinistic, disgusting statement.”

“She’s bigger than you could ever dream to be, cowboy,” another person wrote.

On the other hand, some viewers laughed at the statement and hoped it was a positive sign about the couple’s future.

“Troy just got in trouble for saying Taylor Swift was the Mrs.,” one fan wrote on X with a laughing emoji.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“The ‘Mrs.’ Will Taylor Swift finally settle down with Travis Kelce and have some [baby emoji]?” another person commented.

Many fans have been wondering when Taylor and Travis, who began dating in July 2023, will take the next step in their romance. A source exclusively told Life & Style around the couple’s one-year anniversary that they “already consider themselves unofficially engaged.”

“They’re very coy on the subject and quick to deny any specifics which is fair enough since they haven’t come up with any yet, but they love to talk in general terms. It’s something they’ve been doing for a while and the secret is now leaking out,” the insider said on July 10. “People in the know are saying the common bet is that they’ll be engaged within six months. They want it to be a non-pressured, spontaneous moment when it does happen. … They’re both clear they’ve found their person and they love to talk about the future, kids when the time is right and the wedding when it happens.”

Later that month, amid rumors that the pair had already secretly gotten engaged, another insider exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor was ready for it to happen.

“Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds,” the source said. “Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while.”

An official engagement announcement has yet to be made. For now, the NFL star and the Grammy winner are seemingly soaking up their time together before she heads back out on her Eras tour on October 18. Though Taylor will be busy with concerts in the U.S. and Canada and Travis with his football schedule, a source exclusively told Life & Style in September that they have a “plan” for making long distance work.

“They’re not nervous about their romance getting stale. In fact, they’re very confident in what they have. They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up,” the insider said, adding that “romantic dates are a must, even if it’s just for a few hours.”

“Either at out-of-the-way restaurants or holed in their hotel room with room service or their favorite takeout,” the source continued. “Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart.”