Taylor Swift Calls Out Kanye in New Title: ‘thanK you aimEe’

Swifities love a petty queen! Taylor Swift seemingly called out Kanye West when she changed the title of one of her songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

When Taylor, 34, initially released her album The Tortured Poets Department in April, it included the song “thanK you aIMee.” Fans quickly pointed out that the capital letters in the song’s title spelled out “Kim,” which seemed like a reference to the pop star’s years-long feud with Kim Kardashian. When the “Anti Hero” singer released a new digital version of the album on Thursday, August 15, it revealed that this version of the album included “thanK you aimEe.” The switch-up in the capital letters now spelled out “Ye” instead.

Taylor’s change comes on the heels of Ye’s new song “Lifestyle” from his album Vultures 2, which features Lil Wayne rapping a lyric that drops both Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s names.

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” Lil Wayne, 41, raps in a not-so-subtle mention of the Miss Americana star and the Super Bowl champ.

Fans have been waiting for the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist to acknowledge the lyric, and some thought she may have been throwing shade at Ye, 46, during her Eras tour show in Warsaw, Poland, on August 3. Taylor wears a variety of shirts with phrases referencing her song “22” during the Red segment of her performance. The same day that Ye’s lyrics were revealed, Taylor wore a shirt that read, “I bet you think about me.”

Swifties chuckled at what they believed was a diss directed at the “Carnival” rapper.

“She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian,” one user wrote via X. “[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao.”

Other people took time to call out Ye and his “obsession” with the “Lavender Haze” songstress.

“Kanye West name dropped Taylor Swift in a song AGAIN??? Bro it’s pathetic, he’s so obsessed,” wrote one fan.

Another person chimed in and said, “When I pull up to an ‘obsessed with Taylor Swift’ competition and my opponent is Kanye West.”

Almost a week later, Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, even addressed Ye’s song and the mention of his son.

“Mental illness on full display,” Ed wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

The latest exchange between Taylor and Ye comes after a long history of bad blood between the two artists. Their feud began in 2009 when Ye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech when she won Artist of the Year at the VMAs.

While Ye apologized for that incident, he later insulted Taylor when he famously rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” The line received backlash and began a back-and-forth between Taylor, Ye and Kim, 43, who was married to Ye at the time that spanned over the next several years.

When Taylor released “thanK you aIMee,” fans immediately connected the tune to the superstar’s beef with Kim. However, neither Taylor nor Kim have ever publicly commented on the song and its true meaning.