Many Taylor Swift fans believed she seemingly used the outfit she wore to boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs 2024 season opening game as an Easter egg that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the way.

The “Fortnight” singer, 34, wore a denim Versace corset top and matching shorts, but it was her Giuseppe Zanotti red thigh-high leather boots that caught the attention of Swifties.

Taylor wore a nearly identical pair of boots in her 2017 music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the lead single off Reputation.

As soon as photos and video of the Grammy winner arriving at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5, hit social media showing her full outfit, fans went wild. During the game itself, Taylor sat in a suite with Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, to watch the Chiefs beat the Baltimore ravens 27-20, but she was only seen from the waist-up in many cutaway shots.

“THE REPUTATION BOOOOOOOOOOOTS,” one fan wrote on X alongside a side-by-side photo of Taylor wearing them arriving at the game and in her music video.

“Red boots, look what you made me do, it’s official Reputation TV is coming this month,” another Swiftie posted, while one fan said, “The whole outfit and esp. THE BOOTS are giving Reputation.”

Taylor’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of her version of 2017’s Reputation ever since she began dropping hints in 2023 and more this year. It’s the last of her rerecorded albums she’s yet to drop, along with her 2008 eponymous debut album.

Swifties were sure an announcement would come at the Grammy Awards in February. However, when Taylor took the stage to accept the trophy for Best Pop Alum for Midnights, she used the moment to reveal a surprise new album was on the way.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19,” the “Karma” singer shared.

She added, “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you.”

TTPD became a juggernaut following its release, becoming the highest selling album of 2024 so far. It spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 200 alum chart and Taylor added a new set to her Eras tour devoted to TTPD, which she debuted in Paris when her the Europe leg of her tour kicked off in Paris on May 9.

Now that fans have had plenty of time to enjoy and memorize every song on TTPD, they’re turning their attention back to Reputation.

Some believed an announcement was coming when Taylor closed out the Europe leg of the Eras tour with five shows at Wembley Stadium. At the August 17 show, Taylor finally performed “I Did Something Bad,” and fans once again started guessing that a Reputation announcement would be coming, but it did not coincide with news about the release like many originally theorized.

However, the “Lavender Haze” singer continued to hint at Reputation’s upcoming release while leaving the stage of the same concert. While she was being lowered to the ground, Taylor noticeably made a snake-like motion with her body, slithering from side to side. Snake imagery has represented Reputation since Taylor first announced the original album’s release.

Taylor is rerecording her first six albums to earn the rights back to her masters of the songs. She started the process in 2020 after leaving her original record label, Big Machine. Music manager Scooter Braun bought the company and Taylor’s music catalog for her first six albums in 2019.

When the “Cruel Summer” songstress learned of the sale, she wrote in a Tumblr post, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

After Scooter, 43, sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings in 2020, Taylor tried to negotiate a deal to earn her work back. But when she found out that Scooter would continue to profit off of her work under Shamrock, she said it was a “non-starter” and began to rerecord her music once she was legally able to in November 2020.

So far, Taylor has released Fearless (TV) in April 2021, followed by Red (TV) in November 2021. Speak Now (TV) came in July 2023 and 1989 (TV) dropped in October of that year.