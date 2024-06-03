Taylor Swift fans are convinced that she teased a new album after she wore a full orange outfit during her 1989 set on the Eras tour.

Ever since Taylor, 34, launched the European leg of the tour in May, the “Cruel Summer” singer has been wearing mismatched tops and skirts during the 1989 portion of the concert. However, she switched things up while performing in an orange crop top, a matching skirt and heels during her show at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2.

As many Swifties know, Taylor tends to hint at announcements with subtle clues during her shows and on social media. Shortly after fans noticed that she wore the orange outfit for the first time, many people rushed to social media to share their theories about the change.

One common idea is that the “Enchanted” singer might be hinting at a new album, which could possibly be inspired by her romance with Travis Kelce.

“Taylor wore all orange for the 12th European show. Karma (TS12) is that you calling?” one social media user wrote, pointing out that orange could potentially be the color scheme for her next album – which would be her 12th studio album. Another person commented, “So we’re all in agreement that TS12 is orange at this point, right? THE HINTS ARE HINTING.”

Meanwhile, others speculated that the orange color of the outfit could hint at an album about Travis, 34, because orange is a mix of red and yellow. The colors happen to be the Kansas City Chiefs colors, while Taylor previously wore that color combination when the professional athlete attended her concert in Paris in May.

The speculation continued as an additional social media user pointed out that the orange outfit likely isn’t connected to her anticipated rerecording of her 2017 album, Reputation, which had a black and white color scheme. “I promise you taylor isn’t rebranding THIS album to orange,” the fan wrote alongside the Reputation album cover. “The orange is something else.”

However, another fan disagreed and said that the Reputation rerecording could have an orange color scheme. “In my mind karma is rep, rep has very strong orange themes,” the social media user wrote alongside photos of Taylor performing with orange backgrounds during the Reputation era.

Despite the speculation, Taylor has not publicly confirmed that she is releasing a new album. Meanwhile, she has not shared her plans for when she will release Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Courtesy of X

Taylor – who released The Tortured Poets Department in April – has been known to have a quick turn around with her music. She shocked fans in July 2020 when she released Folklore with less than 24 hours notice, and she did the same thing five months later with her Evermore album in December 2020.