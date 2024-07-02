Taylor Swift Reacts to Fan's Drunken Experience at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift had a hilarious reaction after a fan posted a video going through his feelings as he got progressively more drunk at her Eras tour concert.

“Eras tour was lit,” Swiftie Elliott Norris captioned the Instagram post where friends captured his various moods as his beers kicked in during ​the “Karma” singer’s three-hour plus show. Not only did Taylor, 34, like the video, she wrote in the comments, “This is a whole entire journey.”

Elliott originally posted the video on June 5 while he attended the Europe leg of Taylor’s tour. It appeared he was at one of her two concerts at Lyon, France’s Groupama Stadium on June 3 and 4. Taylor discovered the video and left her observation on Sunday, June 30.

In the video, Elliott was seen doing a sexy dance to “Ready for It” while holding a large glass of beer during the Reputation segment. “Eras tour but I get tipsier every era,” was written across the screen.

During the Lover era, which was early in the show while it was still light outside, Elliott screamed with joy. He got more moody and sad during Red‘s segment as Taylor played “All Too Well.”

Amid the Folklore/Evermore set, the fan was seen refreshing his beverages, carrying a cardboard holder with four tall beers. By 1989‘s era as Taylor performed “Style” on stage nearby, Elliott looked at the camera and sang along although his energy was clearly slowing down. He held three empty beer glasses while, “my lazy eye is coming out” was written across the screen.

When The Tortured Poets Department set rolled around, he was full on emotional, almost crying to “So High School” and gushing “she looks amazing” about the Pennsylvania native.

Courtesy of Elliott Norris/Instagram

After Taylor left her comment about Elliott’s inebriated progression throughout her concert, he wrote underneath, “Big moment for me.”

A fellow fan who was nearby in the area close to the stage at the performance told Elliott, “Cute! Actually, my friend and I were next to you the whole show. Can’t tell what my biggest highlight was tho, maybe all the times you pushed us bc you needed space for dancing? Or when you spilled your beer on my dress.” One of the women who was with him wrote, “I fear we lost you at 1989 girl.”

One user observed, “I’m just wondering if he made it to Midnights but based on this reel he simply didn’t,” while another added, “I’d love to see your reaction to the surprise songs!!”

Taylor publicly admitted for the first time that her epic Eras tour will be coming to an end in December 2024, presumably with her shows at the BC Palace in Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

“This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that’s it,” she told the audience at her June 13 show in Liverpool, England, during the Red set.

“That feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour,” she continued. When the tour comes to an end in Vancouver on December 8, Taylor will have performed 152 shows across five continents.

“I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore because all I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear,” Taylor said of how she arranges her surprise songs.

The “Willow” singer then told the Liverpool audience how she wanted to celebrate her 100th concert saying, “I want to spend another show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you and just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So thank you.”