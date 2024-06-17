Taylor Swift fans think she threw shade at ex Joe Alwyn by signing a “murder mashup” at her recent concert in Liverpool, England, as part of her Eras tour.

During the surprise song section at her June 15 show, Taylor, 34, performed a mashup of her 2022 song “Carolina” and her 2020 track “No Body No Crime.”

“This one, I’m gonna call this the ‘murder mashup,’” she told the crowd before the performance at Anfield stadium.

While “No Body No Crime” is about a woman plotting to kill a man after he murdered her friend, “Carolina” is featured on the soundtrack for the film Where the Crawdads Sing. The movie has a similar plot to the song, and follows a woman suspected of killing her former lover.

Shortly after fans learned about the mashup, many rushed to social media to wonder if Taylor performed the two songs together as a way to diss Joe, 33.

“OK, you have to give it to Taylor. A murder mashup right before she heads to London is hysterical,” one person wrote via X, pointing out that the Conversations With Friends actor is from the United Kingdom. Another added, “Taylor’s always got a way of keeping things interesting!”

The fan theories continued when a third person pointed out Joe recently broke his silence about their split during an interview with The Sunday Times. “Murder mashup after all this J in the media discourse. With the lyric I think he did it but I just can’t prove it over and over. I mean maybe not related, but funny anyway,” the social media user wrote.

“And suddenly the murder mashup makes sense now. Good for her,” another person agreed.

‘The performance took place on the same day that Joe made a rare comment about their April 2023 split after six years of dating.

“In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize,” he told the outlet when asked if he has listened to Taylor’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. “This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.”

Joe continued, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.”

Jackson Lee/GC Images

While many fans initially assumed that The Tortured Poets Department would be about Taylor and Joe’s breakup, several people were surprised that more of the songs seem to be about the “Enchanted” singer’s fling with Matty Healy.

However, many people have speculated that her song “The Black Dog” is about Joe. In the song, Taylor sings about her ex going on a date with someone new at a bar called The Black Dog as she reflects on how difficult it can be to move on.

After Joe was asked if he had ever visited The Black Dog pub in Vauxhall, London, he coyly responded, “I’ve never been to Vauxhall.” However, the journalist said Joe was giving “a smile that hints there is more to say.”