She’s got to be delicate! Emma Stone only had nice things to say about Joe Alwyn in a press release for their new movie, Kinds of Kindness. The actress, 35, stars opposite bestie Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, 33, in the comedy-drama coming to theaters in June. “I love Joe,” she gushed. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.” Despite the way things ended between the singer, 34, and Joe, Emma must maintain a professional relationship with the actor, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Otherwise, it’s going to be a cruel summer. “They still have to promote the movie, and Emma really doesn’t want there to be any awkwardness,” adds the source. “Fortunately, Taylor understands that.”