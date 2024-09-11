Travis Kelce was full of revelations during the September 3 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, explaining his decision to go on stage with girlfriend Taylor Swift during the June 23 stop of her Eras tour (“I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success,” he said) and confirming reports the “Karma” singer has been drawing up football plays for him, joking, “We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

Unlike some of Taylor’s exes, Travis clearly has no qualms about discussing his romance with the pop star. “Travis loves to show Taylor off,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, adding, “She appreciates it but she’s cautioning him from revealing too much about their private lives.” It’s just one of new rules Taylor is setting down for the NFL star at the start of his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs and their next chapter as a couple. “No one thought they’d last this long, and Taylor and Travis are very happy to prove the doubters wrong,” says the source. “They’re ready for the challenge.”

While on break from her tour, Taylor has pledged to attend as many of Travis’ games as possible. “She’ll be cheering him on from the VIP suite,” says the source, noting that Taylor’s excited to spend more time with Travis’ friends and family. “She fits in well with his crew. She’s completely down-to-Earth around them and not what they thought a superstar would be like. They genuinely like her.”

When she heads back on the road — her tour resumes in mid-October in Miami — she’s promised to fly back as often as she can. And on the days they can’t see each other, Taylor is insisting they FaceTime. “They’ll be doing lots of texting and calling, too, but Taylor likes to see Travis in real time,” says the source. “She likes to know where he is and who he’s with. It’s not that she doesn’t trust him, she just wants to feel connected.”

Travis’ propensity for partying has been an issue in the past — one that Taylor is hoping to avoid this year. Last February, an insider told Life & Style the singer was less than thrilled with Travis after onlookers reported he’d gotten sloppy drunk at the Super Bowl LVIII victory parade. Says the source, “Taylor loves Travis’ energy and spontaneity, but she doesn’t want him wasted at the bar with pals. He can celebrate his wins in style with her and their friends.”

The parameters go both ways. Both have agreed to not be photographed getting too close to members of the opposite sex to avoid unnecessary speculation. “Taylor’s been in this biz long enough to know what comes with being in the spotlight,” reveals the source. Travis is getting a taste of it too: On September 3, a rep with the tight end’s PR company said viral documents outlining a breakup plan for the pair were fabricated.

Getting the garrulous Ohio native to censor himself may be the biggest hurdle. He and his brother, Jason, recently signed a deal for more than $100 million for their popular “New Heights” podcast. “He wears his heart on his sleeve and says what’s on his mind,” says the source of the star, who makes his scripted TV debut on Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie series in late September. As much as she’s his biggest fan, Taylor doesn’t want fans calling her a distraction, especially if the Chiefs lose. “She’s reminding Travis to be a little more discreet.”

It’s a sacrifice he’s willing to make. “Taylor and Travis see a future together,” says the source. “They are 100 percent committed to making this relationship work.”