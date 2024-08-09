Timothee Chalamet Out to Crush Glen Powell: 'He's Ruthless'

Timothée Chalamet isis on a mission to stay way ahead of his box office rival Glen Powell, a source exclusively dishes to Life & Style. The Wonka actor secretly sees his fellow actor as a major threat.

“Timmy locked up his status as the leading man of his generation with his massive Dune hits and the unexpected breakout of Wonka,” the insider says, “but now he’s having to give the competition a serious look and the leader of that pack is Glen Powell.”

Glen, 35, began in Hollywood as a child actor, but never really broke through to mainstream success until he landed a role in Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise personally called the actor to convince him to take the part. He then starred opposite It Girl Sydney Sweeney in the rom-com Anyone But You, which brought the young actor even more recognition.

Now, the Hit Man star is rising through the industry and even stepping on a few toes along the way.

“Glen is a little older, but [Timothée and Glen] are constantly circling the same filmmakers and sometimes the same scripts,” the insider tells.

“If you know Timmy, you want to bet on him, but there is such a thing as being too competitive and that’s Timmy’s weakness.”

Timothée, 28, has had his cutthroat approach to Hollywood serve him well recently. His star rocketed after landing a leading role in 2017’s Call Me by Your Name, which put the young actor on the map.

Since then, The King actor has been riding a wave on top of the industry, knocking out box office hit after box office hit, including Dune and its sequel, Ladybird, Little Women and Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

The insider continues: “He’s incredibly ruthless about his career and isn’t interested in being in this business to make friends, and that has allowed him to focus like a laser on the guys nipping at his heels.”

In fact, Timothée beat out several other prominent actors for the role of young Willy Wonka, including Ezra Miller, whose recent controversies during promotion of The Flash gave studio execs more headaches than they asked for, Ryan Gosling and Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino.

Timothée’s real competition for the role, however, was Spiderman: Homecoming star Tom Holland, who shares the star’s boyish looks and is even dating his Dune costar, Zendaya. They often compete for scripts, with Tom, 28, losing out at least for Wonka.

“Glen is the latest in a long line of actors Timmy has gone head-to-head with and emerged victorious.”

While the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s star is also rising, the insider says he has stiff competition if he plans on continuing to try to hedge out Timothée.

“Glen is having a great run, but let’s see where he is six months from now when Timmy is doing the rounds for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.”

“Timmy is a master at staying two steps ahead of the competition, and none of it is by accident!”