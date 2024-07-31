There is one specific scene in the summer blockbuster Twisters that everyone is talking about — and it doesn’t have anything to do with a tornado. It’s the moment Glen Powell’s maverick stormchaser steps outside in a white T-shirt that gets soaked in the rain — eliciting audible gasps from just about every audience that sees it. “You know, I trimmed it down,” the movie’s director, Lee Isaac Chung admitted. “For a day, that scene was shorter, and then [my editor] said, ‘There’s gonna be a riot if you do not restore that footage.’ I said, ‘From who?’ And she said, ‘The ladies.’”

Yes, ladies everywhere can’t get enough of Hollywood’s newest golden boy. “He’s gorgeous, charming and talented — a total catch,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the actor, who has shined in the hit rom-com Anyone But You, the sexy indie Hit Man, and now the action-packed disaster movie, all within the last year. “Women are throwing himself at him,” adds the source, but instead, the heartthrob showed up to the July 11 premiere of Twisters in L.A. with his rescue dog, Brisket, on his arm. “Everyone is wondering why he’s still single.”

Heartbreak Recovery

It’s been more than a year since he was in a relationship. “I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour [for Anyone But You],” Glen has said of the end of his three-year romance with model Gigi Paris, whom he “really loved and cared about.” Insiders blamed the 2023 split on all the time they spent apart while he was filming. “He was so busy with his career, he couldn’t focus as much on the relationship as he should have,” the source says of the 35-year-old, who’s also been linked to actress Nina Dobrev and Australian TV host Renee Bargh. “By all accounts, he’s a really good guy. He’s even still friends with Nina.”

But as his fame skyrockets, he’s also wary of diving into anything new. “It’s been hard to figure out if people want to date him for the right reasons,” says the source, noting that Glen recently moved back to his Austin, Texas, hometown “to surround himself with his family and more authentic people, instead of Hollywood types.” He also adopted Brisket, who is so far fulfilling his “desire to be a father,” he’s said. But the wife and (human) kids will have to wait a while. “I realize it’s going to take a very specific type of person to navigate this [lifestyle]. I’m not willing to have someone sign up for that if they’re not ready for it,” he said of why he’s “not chasing love. [But] if love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that’s something I really want. It’s not far away.”