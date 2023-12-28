It’s the question everyone’s asking: Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating? Rumors began swirling when Glen and his girlfriend, Gigi Paris, split up during the filming of Anyone But You and the model unfollowed Sydney, 26, on Instagram.

So, when the co-stars stopped by Today to promote their rom-com, Hoda Kotb couldn’t help but wonder if there was “a little romance” going on between them. While Glen, 35, denied a relationship, viewers found it interesting that Sydney didn’t mention her engagement to restaurateur Jonathan Davino.

“She wants to keep her personal life private. She’s also really not ready to walk down the aisle,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the actress, who admittedly hasn’t even begun planning the wedding yet. “Marriage scares her. That’s why she chooses to keep mum about it.”