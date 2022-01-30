Showing his appreciation. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley reveals who his “favorite” Kardashian-Jenner family member is during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“I love all of the girls,” the real estate tycoon, 52, says. “I mean, I think that Kris [Jenner] has raised a group of girls or young women that are some of the hardest working women that I’ve ever known.”

Todd, who is a Nutrisystem ambassador along with wife Julie Chrisley, adds, “I make no secret about it … Khloé Kardashian is my favorite.”

“It doesn’t mean that I loved any of them less, but Khloé is just my favorite,” the Georgia native continues. “And I think she’s real, she’s down to earth and she, from her heart, is just a good, decent, honorable human being and I love that.”

The Chrisley family patriarch also praises their momager, 66. “I commend Kris for what she’s done with her family,” he gushes.



“We’re different families,” Todd notes. “We’re from the south, they’re from the West Coast. I need to take classes from Kris, continue to build a brand like what she’s built.”

Julie, 49, echoes her husband’s sentiments about the former E! personalities. “I think harder working people you’re never going to find. And so my hats are off to them and it is not always the easiest thing to work with your family every day,” the former pageant queen adds. “And I truly believe that Kris Jenner has perfected that. I believe that she has stuck in there and she has done the very best by her girls that she could possibly do and Rob.”

As it stands, the Chrisleys and the Kardashian-Jenner clan have a lot in common as reality TV families.

The Kardashian-Jenners have become massively successful in their endeavors, stemming from their reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired from October 2007 through June 2021. The family members also branched out to other business ventures: Khloé’s Good American clothing brand, Kim Kardashian‘s Skims shapewear line and KKW Beauty brand, Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle brand Poosh, Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George sock line, Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics makeup brand and Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila company.

For the Chrisley family’s part, their hit series premiered on USA Network in March 2014 and is still on the air, starring the two parents alongside their kids Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Faye, Kyle and now-estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley. Lindsie and Kyle no longer make appearances on the show.

Like the Kardashian-Jenners, the Chrisleys have also used their platform as reality TV stars to launch businesses: Savannah’s Sassy by Savannah cosmetics line and Faith Over Fear and Rampage x Savannah Chrisley clothing lines, Chase’s Chase Chrisley Collection candle company, Lindsie’s podcasts “Coffee Convos” and “Southern Tea,” and Julie’s cooking show, What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley?



While KUWTK spawned spinoffs like Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, the Southern family’s show also birthed the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which focuses on Chase, 25, and Savannah, 24.



“We are grateful for the path that [the Kardashians] have paved for us, for sure,” Julie says about her family’s success thanks to their fellow reality TV family.