David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have struck up a firm friendship with Tom Brady, and now sources exclusively tell Life & Style the sports stars have their sights set on some serious money-making collaborations.

“They’re two of the most powerful figures in the sports world, so teaming up is guaranteed to make them both a fortune,” a source says of the former NFL quarterback, 47, and the former soccer star, 49. “This alliance is a no-brainer for them.”

Last month, Tom and David hung out together — along with Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi — at the Inter Miami game against Cincinnati.

“THE GREATEST [goat emojis] doesn’t get any better,” David captioned a photo of the three of them. “@leomessi @tombrady to watch us go into the playoffs @intermiamicf.” On August 24, they watched Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 2-0 to secure qualification in the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs.

While palling around together, Tom and David are “figuring out ways to collaborate,” the source says, adding, “There’s talk of everything from a fashion line to sports equipment and an alcohol brand. The idea of buying an NFL team together is even on the table.”

But “it’s more than just business,” the insider explains. “David really enjoys hanging out with Tom, and Victoria’s very impressed by him, too.”

Plus, the former Spice Girls singer, 50, has friends she’d like him to meet given that Tom has been primarily single since finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

According to the source, Victoria “thinks he’s wonderful and has her heart set on lining him up with one of her friends. Tom’s obviously gorgeous and one of the most eligible guys on the planet right now, and she’s got no shortage of friends who would kill for a chance with him.”

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

“He’s been single for a long time now, and needs to get out of his rut, or at least that’s what Victoria’s saying,” adds the source.

Tom began dating Gisele, 44, in late 2006, and he married the Brazilian model on February 26, 2009. However, things went downhill for the couple when Tom came out of retirement in 2022 after announcing that he was done playing professional football just 40 days prior.

Following their split, Tom was rumored to date a few celebrities, but he has not been in a serious relationship since. He was linked to Reese Witherspoon after she filed for divorce from husband Jim Toth in March 2023. There were also rumors that he was dating Kim Kardashian. However, it was reported that both rumored relationships were untrue. He was also linked to model Irina Shayk after they were seen in Tom’s car together in July 2023.

Tom was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan from 2004 until late 2006; they share son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, who was born in August 2007. He also is father to Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele.

Earlier this summer, People reported that Tom and Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader were enjoying each other’s company, but sources denied that the two are actually dating.