Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti.

The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

When the starlet isn’t working on her beauty, she tends to be spending time with her dad, 45, and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, she is a huge supporter of their whirlwind romance — and has even aided in the pregnancy and engagement rumors that have been swirling about the happy couple.

Earlier this month, the Instagram influencer — who has over 650,000 followers — sparked pregnancy speculation when she congratulated Travis and Kourtney on her Instagram Stories. A few days later, Alabama sparked engagement rumors about the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when she called Kourtney her “stepmom” during an Instagram Live broadcast with friends.

The former Aquabats member shares his daughter and 17-year-old son Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney shares her three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

Not only do Alabama and Landon absolutely love Kourtney and her bond with their father, but the Poosh founder’s children are also “obsessed” with the drummer. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Kourtney and Travis, who made their relationship Instagram official in February, have been doing so well as a couple that the Kardashian-Jenner family is convinced “marriage is almost certain” and an engagement is “imminent,” a second source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”