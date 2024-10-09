Jason Kelce has gotten to know a lot of A-listers amid Travis Kelce’s romance with girlfriend Taylor Swift, and the brothers revealed they’re big fans of the singer’s best friend Blake Lively.

During the Wednesday, October 9, episode of Jason, 36, and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast, they revealed that fans voted for them to watch Blake’s 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in a film club poll.

“The winner by a huge margin, of course, is Sisterhood for the Traveling Pants, or whatever,” Jason said, while Travis, 35, urged his brother to say the film’s title “right” and guessed that they were “gonna love this movie.”

Jason responded, “A movie about pants and sisterhood — two of my least favorite things … I mean, I got a bunch of daughters. I guess I’m warming up to sisterhood.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player then guessed that many Swfities purposefully voted for the film because Blake, 37, stars in it. “All I know is, is this whole thing, Jake threw a bunch of other movies that he knew would take votes from each other so that the Swifties could just freaking dominate the poll with such other traffic,” he said. “Spaceballs, Goonies and Necessary Roughness all took each other’s votes.”

Unlike Jason, Travis seemed happy about the movie choice and said he was “excited to watch.”

“You’re honestly excited to watch this movie?” Jason asked. “What in the title makes you excited to watch this movie? … Do you know anything about this movie?”

While Travis admitted he didn’t know much about the film, he said he was looking forward to seeing Taylor’s close friend in it. “It has Blake Lively in it, and she’s cool,” the Kansas City Chiefs athlete said.

“Listen, I love Blake,” Jason said, while Travis chimed in, “I like watching films with people that I’ve met and I know.”

Travis has gotten to know Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, well ever since he started dating Taylor, 34, in the summer of 2023. Not only have Blake and Ryan, 47, attended Chiefs games with the “Love Story” singer, but they spent quality time together at Taylor’s Watch Hill, Rhode Island, mansion in August. The couples were also joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, as well as Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

The gathering took place after Blake came under fire for her alleged feud with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni. While neither Blake nor Justin, 40, have publicly commented on their rumored issues that began circulating amid the press tour, an insider previously told Life & Style that the Gossip Girl alum was leaning on Taylor amid the scandal.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“[Taylor’s] been solid as a rock for Blake,” the source said in an article published in September. “She’s calling and texting all the time to cheer her up and remind her not to let all the negativity get her down, that it’s par for the course when you make a big impact.”