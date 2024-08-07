Travis Kelce Friend Says Taylor Swift Can ‘Hang With the Boys’

One of the guys! Travis Kelce’s friend Baron Corbin recalled meeting Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game and had nothing but kind words to say about the superstar.

Baron, 39, a professional wrestler whose real name is Thomas Prescott, explained that Travis, 34, had invited him to Arrowhead Stadium watch a game.

“He’s just a friend so you don’t think, ‘Hey, is Taylor going to be there?’ You don’t want to ask or anything like that,” Baron said during an interview at the media day for WWE Summerslam on August 2. “I just assumed she wouldn’t be.”

The former Indianapolis Colts player continued, “The next thing you know, my brother is like, ‘Uh, Taylor Swift just walked into the room.’ It was cool because she’s just like, obviously, one of the biggest stars on the planet. When you meet her she’s so nice, so down to earth. If you lived under a rock and had no idea who Taylor Swift was, you would just think she’s an awesome person.”

Baron described the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer as “welcoming” and said that “as soon as she meets you, she gives you a hug.”

“She’s there to have fun and have a good time and have a drink,” Baron told the interviewer. “She can hang with the boys. It’s rare to find someone like that on that level of stardom be so humble and so cool that you would never know. Other than the fact that she’s important and does something, and you had no idea, but she’s so nice that you would never expect that level of an icon.”

Baron isn’t the first of the NFL star’s friends to praise Taylor, 34. In June, Travis’ good friend and barber, Patrick Regan, had nothing but good things to say about the Grammy winner.

“[Taylor’s] very interested in what you’re saying and she doesn’t act like the most famous person in the world. She’s a very nice person and she’s a good girlfriend to my friend, so it’s pretty cool,” Patrick said during the June 3 episode of the “Your Day Off” podcast. “It doesn’t seem too crazy to me.”

Gregor Fischer / Getty Images

Patrick said that while “things had changed” for Travis, it was something he thought was “cool to see.”

“Travis is one of my bros, so I used to just go sleep at his house every weekend,” the barber said. “So, things have changed a little bit now, but it’s cool to see. I’m happy for him and happy to see the stardom he’s getting.”

Patrick also said that Taylor was “really into the [Chiefs] games” and was a “football fan now,” which he said was “really cool.”

The “Your Day Off” host jokingly asked Patrick if he knew when Travis and the Miss Americana star would officially tie the knot.

“Hopefully soon. That would be fun,” Patrick replied.

The Super Bowl champ and Taylor have been spending as much time together as they could over the summer while Travis had a break before the upcoming NFL season. However, the two had to say their goodbyes for the next few weeks as Travis gets back into training and Taylor finishes up the European leg of the Eras tour.