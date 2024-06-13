Travis Kelce Meets Fan With ‘Go, Taylor’s Boyfriend’ Shirt

Travis Kelce got to help make one little boy’s dream come true! The NFL star met up with a little football fan named Jackson, who is a cancer survivor, along with several other children – including one little girl who was sporting a “Go, Taylor’s Boyfriend!” T-shirt. The group was there as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“What’s up, dudes and dudettes?” Travis, 34, asked Jackson and his friends in the video shared on Wednesday, June 12. “Give me some love, man! You’ve got the 87 on, too?”

Travis’ teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, interjected and pointed at the little fan’s reference to Taylor Swift on her shirt.

“Look at that shirt!” Patrick, 28, exclaimed as the girl held out her T-shirt for Travis and Patrick to see.

Travis gave her a high-five and then turned back to Jackson, asking, “How are you doing? You enjoying the day? You’ve got the Super Bowl edition on. That’s what I’m talking about!”

When the Chiefs tight end put a hand on the little guy’s shoulder, he smiled and nodded his head.

Jackson and his friends spent the morning practicing with the team and met some of their favorite NFL stars. The official Kansas City Chiefs account on X posted about the team meeting with the kids and revealed an encouraging update about Jackson.

Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

“The guys got to spend some time with Make-A-Wish kiddo Jackson yesterday who, after 7 rounds of aggressive treatment, just recently got to say he is officially cancer free!” the account wrote on Wednesday, June 12.

Hanging out with Jackson and his friends wasn’t Travis or Patrick’s first time making kids’ dreams come true with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In May 2022, teenager Myka Eilers met up with Patrick and Travis to play a game of football. When Myka was born, she was diagnosed with pulmonary valve stenosis, a condition that causes the pulmonary valve of the heart to narrow and affects blood flow to the lungs. She underwent two open-heart surgeries to widen the valve.

A video shared by the NFL team to social media showed Myka throwing a football to Travis and Patrick where she proved she had a pretty impressive arm.

“Just so y’all know, @MakeAWish kid Myka has a CANNON,” the caption alongside the video read.

In 2023, Myka got to relive that day when she appeared on Today to talk about her time touring the stadium and meeting Travis and Patrick.

“My friend said I basically met Taylor Swift because I met Travis Kelce,” Myka said in an interview with Today published on November 14, 2023.